StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.