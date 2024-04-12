Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

STRA opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Strategic Education by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

