Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 3,170 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

