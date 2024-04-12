Susquehanna Raises Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $40.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 2,182,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

