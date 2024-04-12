Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.60.

NBR opened at $81.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

