Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.40 ($2.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.05) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

About Synthomer

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £429.37 million, a P/E ratio of -214.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.86. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,636 ($33.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

