T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Hold” by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $114.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

