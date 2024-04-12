Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $151.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.