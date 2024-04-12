TD Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $592.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $628.78 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.