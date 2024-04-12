Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.