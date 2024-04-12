Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

