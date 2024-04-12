Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.45.

TCBI opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

