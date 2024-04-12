Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

