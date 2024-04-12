The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.