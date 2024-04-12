The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

