The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

HIG traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.63. 290,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,052. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.