The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

