The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.