The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

