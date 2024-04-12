The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474,096 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $326,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 1,321,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

