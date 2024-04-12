Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 1.9%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $98.93. 181,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 776,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Tidewater Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

