Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 7,835,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.