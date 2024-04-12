Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 7,835,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

