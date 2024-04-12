Toast’s (TOST) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,398.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $594,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,515 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toast by 105.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

