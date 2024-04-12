Tobam Buys Shares of 3,042 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.