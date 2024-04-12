Tobam Has $98,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tobam cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,353 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BB opened at $3.20 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.