Tobam Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tobam purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

