Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

