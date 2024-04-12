Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

