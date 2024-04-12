Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $97.90.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
