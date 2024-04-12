Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 133 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $347.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.82. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

