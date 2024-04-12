Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells £19,909.30 in Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($25,198.46).

Tracsis Price Performance

LON TRCS opened at GBX 840 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,818.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tracsis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.39) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRCS

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.