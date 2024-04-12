Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

