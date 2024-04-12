Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

