Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 1,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,940. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This is a positive change from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

