U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

