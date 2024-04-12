Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.21.

UBER opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

