Ubiquiti’s (UI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.3 %

UI opened at $112.62 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.