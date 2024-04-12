Ubiquiti’s (UI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.3 %
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.
Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.