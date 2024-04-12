UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.16.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 858,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.