UBS Group Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $36.50

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $36.10 to $36.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $41.42 on Monday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

