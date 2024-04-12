UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

