UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

UGE International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

