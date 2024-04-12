UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $866,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $21.31 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

