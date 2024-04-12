Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Up 1,692.9% in March

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 1,692.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

