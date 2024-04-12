Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 352.9% in March

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 352.9% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

UNCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 22,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

