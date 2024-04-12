Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 352.9% in March

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 352.9% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
UNCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 22,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.01.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
UNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
