Unilever’s (ULVR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.22) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.03) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.78) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,727.27%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.