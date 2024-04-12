Unilever’s (ULVR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.22) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.03) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.78) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,813 ($48.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,921.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,880.96. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.74). The company has a market cap of £95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,727.27%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.