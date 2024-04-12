United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

