United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 2.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

Shares of URI opened at $685.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $680.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

