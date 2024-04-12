Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $889.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.