Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

