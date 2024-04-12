Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.