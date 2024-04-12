US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.00

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 26977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).
US Solar Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.20.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
