US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, an increase of 7,438.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,039. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

